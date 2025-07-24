Jeremy Corbyn launches new UK political party Your Party

LONDON: Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has launched a new political party alongside independent MP Zarah Sultana, marking a fresh challenge to the UK’s political landscape.

The party, named Your Party, aims to prioritise grassroots movements and trade unions while pushing for radical economic reforms.

Corbyn and Sultana declared in a joint statement, “It’s time for a new kind of political party.

One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements.”

Their platform includes demands for a “mass redistribution of wealth and power” and an end to UK arms sales to Israel.

The party also supports a “free and independent Palestine,“ aligning with growing calls within Labour for Palestinian state recognition.

Corbyn, 76, led Labour to its worst electoral defeat in decades in 2019 before being suspended by current leader Keir Starmer in 2020.

The suspension followed his refusal to fully accept a rights watchdog’s findings on anti-Semitism within Labour during his tenure.

Corbyn has maintained that allegations of anti-Semitism were “dramatically overstated for political reasons.”

Despite being expelled from Labour, Corbyn retained his Islington North seat as an independent in the 2024 general election, continuing a 40-year parliamentary career.

His new party signals a further shift in UK left-wing politics, potentially reshaping future electoral dynamics. – AFP