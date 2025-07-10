Jewish Australians report rising antisemitism and safety fears

MELBOURNE: Jewish Australians are feeling “very unsafe” following a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents, including vandalism, arson, and harassment, according to Australia’s antisemitism envoy Jillian Segal.

The escalation in violence coincides with the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with reported incidents increasing by 300% in just one year.

Segal, appointed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to address rising tensions, highlighted recent attacks, including an attempted arson at a Melbourne synagogue and protesters targeting an Israeli-owned restaurant.

“We’ve seen cars being torched, synagogues being torched, individual Jews harassed and attacked, and that is completely unacceptable,“ she said.

The envoy released a 16-page report outlining recommendations to combat antisemitism, including stronger hate crime laws, improved Holocaust education, and stricter accountability for universities failing to address intimidation.

The report warned that antisemitism has reached a “tipping point,“ threatening social cohesion and marginalising Jewish communities.

Prime Minister Albanese condemned the violence, calling it “despicable” and vowing zero tolerance.

“There is no place in Australia for antisemitism,“ he said, pledging government collaboration with civil society to push hate to the margins. - AFP