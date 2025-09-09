Jimmy Lai’s son says death in prison would strengthen democracy message

WASHINGTON: The son of imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai has stated that his father’s potential death in prison would only strengthen his symbolic power as a democracy martyr.

Sebastien Lai, currently meeting with US officials in Washington, argued that keeping his 77-year-old father jailed ultimately serves Beijing’s opponents more than his release would.

He revealed that his father’s health has significantly deteriorated due to diabetes, limited medical care, and solitary confinement without air conditioning in Hong Kong’s extreme heat.

The younger Lai emphasised that Hong Kong’s status as a financial centre depends entirely on maintaining a strong legal system, which current actions undermine.

He called for Western nations to impose real consequences on China if they proceed with what he characterised as effectively killing his father through neglect and harsh imprisonment.

Jimmy Lai faces charges that could bring between 15 years and life in prison for allegedly conspiring with foreign forces, based partly on his 2019 Washington meetings with officials including then-vice president Mike Pence.

While expressing appreciation for Donald Trump’s pledge to free his father, Sebastien Lai hopes for stronger support from other Western countries including France, Germany, and Britain, where his father holds citizenship. – AFP