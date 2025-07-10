Kazakhstan seeks compromise with US on new 25% tariffs

ALMATY: Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed readiness for constructive talks with US President Donald Trump following the imposition of new 25% reciprocal tariffs on certain Kazakh exports.

The move is part of Trump’s broader trade policy adjustments under the “America First” agenda.

Starting August 1, select goods from Kazakhstan will face the higher tariff rate, though key exports like oil, uranium, and silver remain exempt. The Kazakh trade ministry confirmed that these commodities, which dominate bilateral trade, will not be affected.

In a letter to Trump, Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s willingness to negotiate a balanced resolution.

“Tokayev expressed confidence in reaching a compromise on the trade issue,“ the presidential press service stated.

Trade between the two nations reached $4.2 billion in 2024, marking a 4% increase from the previous year. Crude oil remains Kazakhstan’s top export to the US, constituting 56.2% of total shipments, followed by uranium (16.4%) and silver (12.2%). Ferroalloys, tantalum, and related products make up smaller shares. - Reuters