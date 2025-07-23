Kremlin anticipates tough Ukraine talks in Istanbul amid war

ISTANBUL: Russia has warned that upcoming talks with Ukraine in Istanbul will be “very difficult,“ tempering expectations of any major progress in ending the prolonged conflict. Delegations from both countries are set to meet later today, marking their third round of discussions in the Turkish city since May.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, “No one expects an easy road. It will be very difficult.” Previous meetings resulted only in agreements on prisoner and soldier remains exchanges, with no movement on broader ceasefire terms.

Ukraine hopes the talks will pave the way for a potential meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. However, Moscow insists “a lot of work” remains before such high-level discussions can occur.

The two sides remain deeply divided. Russia demands Ukraine withdraw from four regions annexed in 2022, while Kyiv refuses territorial negotiations before a ceasefire and rejects recognizing Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Former Ukrainian defense minister Rustem Umerov will lead Kyiv’s delegation, while Russia sends political scientist Vladimir Medinsky, whom Ukraine dismisses as a “puppet.”

The talks proceed as US President Donald Trump pressures Russia with a 50-day ultimatum to end the war or face sanctions. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue assaults, recently capturing the village of Varachyne and launching 71 drone strikes overnight.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged both sides to keep dialogue open, but prospects for a breakthrough remain slim. - AFP