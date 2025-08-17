Lavrov discusses Alaska summit with Turkey, Hungary after US-Russia

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held separate calls with his Turkish and Hungarian counterparts on Saturday. The discussions followed the inconclusive US-Russia summit in Alaska, where no agreement was reached on ending the Ukraine war.

The Russian foreign ministry confirmed the call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was initiated by Ankara. Both ministers reviewed the outcomes of the August 15 meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump.

Turkey has positioned itself as a mediator, maintaining open channels with Russia, Ukraine, and NATO allies. Lavrov also spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto about the Ukraine crisis in light of the Alaska summit.

Hungary has faced criticism for its continued energy ties with Russia and opposition to EU sanctions. Prime Minister Viktor Orban called the world “safer” post-summit, while EU leaders stressed Ukraine’s sovereignty over its territory. - Reuters