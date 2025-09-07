Live action film Kokuho challenges anime dominance in Japanese cinemas

TOKYO: Pensioner Shizue Kato chose to watch “Kokuho” instead of the latest “Demon Slayer” anime blockbuster, supporting a rare live action cinema hit in animation-dominated Japan.

Many friends had already seen the film and expressed surprise that the Katos hadn’t viewed it yet, according to Shizue after emerging from a Tokyo cinema with her husband Kuni, who had read the original novel.

The nearly three-hour film explores the friendship and rivalry between two “onnagata” (male performers of female roles in kabuki theatre) through the story of a yakuza gangster’s son and a kabuki family heir.

Director Lee Sang-il’s creation presents a more sedate narrative compared to the summer’s other major hit, the second “Demon Slayer” movie featuring Tanjiro Kamado’s final demon-slaying showdown.

“Demon Slayer” has broken records by becoming Japan’s fastest film to gross 10 billion yen ($67 million) and now ranks as the country’s third-highest grossing film behind only the previous “Demon Slayer” installment and “Spirited Away”.

Anime dominates Japan’s box office with only three live action films appearing in the top ten, including just one Japanese-made production (”Bayside Shakedown 2”) alongside “Titanic” and the first “Harry Potter” film.

This animation trend extends globally, with Chinese animated fantasy “Ne Zha II” becoming 2025’s highest-grossing film worldwide and Netflix reporting over one billion anime views in 2024.

“Kokuho” has nevertheless achieved remarkable success as the fastest domestic live action film to pass 10 billion yen since “Bayside Shakedown 2” in 2003, thanks partly to its heartthrob leads Ryo Yoshizawa and Ryusei Yokohama.

Audience member Toyoko Umemura praised Yoshizawa’s beautiful face and excellent acting after watching the film with her daughter.

The film has revitalized interest in kabuki theatre according to Shochiku, the company managing Tokyo’s famous Kabuki-za theatre, while benefiting from distributor Toho’s marketing expertise and Sony’s financial backing.

Toho initially projected modest revenues until the film’s Cannes premiere in May triggered its successful theatrical run, which has been extended due to strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewings.

Parrot Analytics reported demand for “Kokuho” at 25 times the average Japanese film, measuring consumption plus search and social media activity.

Former Warner Bros executive Douglas Montgomery noted that anime provides more consistent returns through merchandising and intellectual property monetization, making live action films financially riskier with fewer revenue streams.

He suggested the Japanese film industry could learn from “Kokuho’s” success by taking chances on different content while acknowledging the difficulty of reproducing such rare achievements. – AFP