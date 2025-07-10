Macron and Starmer aim for migrant deal in UK state visit finale

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will attempt to finalise a deal on undocumented migrants crossing the English Channel as the French leader wraps up his state visit to the UK.

The proposed agreement, still under negotiation, could involve returning migrants to France while the UK accepts asylum seekers with strong claims.

The discussions follow growing political pressure in Britain, where anti-immigration sentiment has boosted support for Reform UK. Both leaders acknowledged the need for a “new deterrent” to disrupt smuggling networks.

A UK government spokesperson stated, “The two leaders agreed on the need to go further and make progress on new and innovative solutions, including a new deterrent to break the business model of these gangs.”

Initial reports suggest the scheme may involve around 50 migrants per week, with potential expansion if the pilot proves successful. The Times quoted a UK government source stating it would be scaled up later if a pilot demonstrated “proof of concept.”

Beyond migration, the leaders also focused on defence cooperation, including joint missile development and nuclear collaboration. The UK and France plan to increase production of Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which have been supplied to Ukraine.

Macron and Starmer will also join a virtual meeting with other European leaders to discuss further support for Kyiv.

The state visit featured ceremonial events, including a banquet at Windsor Castle where Macron and King Charles III celebrated cross-Channel ties.

Macron also confirmed the loan of the Bayeux Tapestry to the British Museum, with the UK reciprocating by lending Anglo-Saxon artefacts to France. - AFP