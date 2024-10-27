Malaysian pharmacist found murdered in Australia

A 29-year-old Malaysian pharmacist, Leong ‘KC’ Kum Chuan, was allegedly murdered on October 23 at a Bellfield apartment block in Melbourne’s northeast.

Police discovered Leong’s body around midday after responding to reports from the apartment complex.

Following an investigation, authorities reviewed CCTV footage and conducted interviews leading to the arrest of Simon Hunter, 54, who was subsequently charged with murder.

Hunter, who is reported to have schizophrenia and has no fixed address, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on October 24, according to ABC News.

Leong, who had been with Melbourne’s Eastern Health since 2021, was described by Eastern Health CEO David Plunkett as “a talented leader and mentor” to young pharmacists.

He said Leong would be “remembered for his passion, kindness, and dedication to his team and the broader community,” calling his death “a tragedy that will be felt by many.”

Leong’s family arrived from Malaysia on Thursday morning to meet with police and discuss the case further.

Hunter has been remanded in custody, with the next court hearing scheduled for January 16.