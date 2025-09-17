Maldives parliament passes media regulation bill despite press freedom fears

MALÉ: The Maldivian parliament has passed legislation to regulate journalists and media institutions despite widespread concerns about press freedom.

Lawmakers approved the Media and Broadcasting Regulations Bill late Tuesday despite opposition from local and international rights groups.

The legislation establishes a regulatory commission with powers to suspend media outlets and block newspaper websites during investigations.

President Mohamed Muizzu must ratify the bill before it takes effect, potentially as early as Wednesday.

The privately-owned Mihaaru daily reported that the bill passed despite calls from over twenty organisations to reject it.

Rights groups including Reporters Without Borders had demanded the bill be scrapped due to its threat to press freedom and expression.

RSF warned last month that vague provisions prohibiting journalists from publishing “likely to be false” information could enable censorship.

The seven-member commission will include three parliament appointees and four from the media industry, though parliament can dismiss them.

The commission can impose fines up to 25,000 rufiyaa ($1,625) for journalists and 100,000 rufiyaa ($6,500) for media outlets.

It will also have authority to revoke media licences and initiate punitive proceedings against editorial offices.

The commission can retroactively sanction content published up to one year before the rules take effect.

The Maldivian Foreign Ministry stated the legislation aims to strengthen public confidence and address misinformation.

The ministry clarified that the rules will not apply to social media accounts in a Wednesday statement.

RSF ranks the Maldives at 104 out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index.

The island nation ranks higher than neighbours Sri Lanka at 139 and India at 151. – AFP