Man dies near South Korean anti-graft office after setting himself on fire

SEOUL: An unidentified man died after setting himself on fire on Wednesday near South Korea’s corruption investigation office, where impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was being interrogated over insurrection allegations, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. local time (1100GMT), the news agency said, citing police. The man was taken to hospital by firefighters but later died.

Reuters could not immediately reach the police or fire services for comment.

An official at a fire station said the incident happened a few kilometres from the investigations building but did not have specific details.