Modi visits UK to sign trade deal with Starmer amid key talks

LONDON: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Britain on Thursday to sign a major trade deal with UK counterpart Keir Starmer, marking his fourth visit since taking office in 2014. The agreement, announced in May, aims to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion and add £4.8 billion annually to the UK economy.

Starmer called the deal a “major win for Britain,“ as his government seeks to revive an economy weakened by stagnant growth and inflation. The pact will reduce tariffs on UK exports like whisky and medical devices while lowering duties on Indian textiles and seafood.

Modi, who met King Charles III during his trip, highlighted the growing economic partnership, stating it would “foster prosperity, growth, and job creation in both countries.” The UK and India, the world’s fifth and sixth largest economies, share trade ties worth £41 billion, supporting over 600,000 jobs.

Beyond trade, discussions are expected to address the June Air India crash that killed 241 people, including 52 British nationals. Families of victims have raised concerns over misidentified remains, with legal representatives urging Starmer to seek clarity.

Another sensitive topic is the case of Scottish Sikh activist Jagtar Singh Johal, detained in India since 2017 on terror charges without conviction. His brother urged Starmer to prioritize the issue during talks.

Modi and Starmer previously met at G7 and G20 summits, reinforcing diplomatic ties ahead of this pivotal economic agreement. - AFP