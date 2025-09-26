Moldova’s border town divided over EU future ahead of parliamentary vote

UNGENI: Pensioner Valentina Safciuc remains undecided on her vote in Sunday’s parliamentary election in this western Moldovan town bordering the European Union.

The election pits the pro-European PAS party, which won power comfortably in 2021, against a largely pro-Russian opposition that has regained political ground.

Safciuc says she feels aligned with neither the European Union nor Russia, advocating instead for living in harmony with all countries.

The 63-year-old expressed fatigue with repetitive election rhetoric in the former Soviet republic of 2.4 million people, which neighbours Ukraine and has applied for EU membership.

She criticised politicians from all sides for ignoring real issues like rising prices while frightening and confusing citizens.

Ungheni, known as “Moldova’s western gate”, displays numerous panels and stickers highlighting EU investments on everything from trash bins to road signs.

The entire district has received tens of millions of euros from the EU in recent years for infrastructure improvements.

New pavements, benches and decorative town features grace the pedestrian centre, all refurbished using European Union funding.

Despite appreciating the modern improvements, Safciuc stated she doesn’t concern herself with the origin of the development money.

During the 2024 referendum on enshrining EU membership goals in Moldova’s constitution, she marked both options on her ballot to avoid choosing sides.

Ungheni district voted against the constitutional amendment despite it narrowly passing nationwide.

District leader Dionisie Ternovschi acknowledged underestimating the need to explain EU benefits to constituents.

Affiliated with President Maia Sandu’s governing PAS party, Ternovschi said his party is taking nothing for granted in this election.

PAS members conducted door-to-door campaigns showcasing EU-funded projects while warning that funding could disappear under a pro-Russian government.

Party leader Igor Grosu visited Ungheni in August, urging residents to remain guardians of Moldova’s gateway to the European Union.

The pro-Russian opposition mounted an intensive campaign with more billboards and electoral tents visible in town than PAS days before the vote.

Former president Igor Dodon of the Socialists, a pro-Russian opposition leader, campaigned at local markets, criticising what he called the current regime’s empty promises and humiliations.

Ghenadie Mitriuc, a Socialist candidate running for parliament in Ungheni, expressed confidence about winning the district that PAS secured in 2021.

Speaking from the mostly empty party headquarters, Mitriuc blasted the government for failing to provide jobs and cheap gas while relying on EU funds.

He compared Moldova’s relationship with European funding to a drug addict receiving a monthly fix.

Mitriuc dismissed government accusations that Moscow is spending hundreds of millions of euros to influence the election through vote buying and misinformation.

Twenty-five-year-old Catalina, who declined to give her full name, firmly supports the pro-European option while holding her one-year-old daughter.

She voted yes in the EU membership referendum and views the parliamentary elections as crucial for Moldova’s future direction.

Catalina emphasised the importance of making the right choice for both current citizens and future generations. – AFP