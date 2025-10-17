Mongolian prime minister resigns after just four months in office

BEIJING: Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar has stepped down after losing support of the country's parliament, Chinese state media reported on Friday, vacating the pivotal role after taking office just four months ago.

Lawmakers on Friday voted for the dismissal of Zandanshatar, a former foreign minister and parliamentary speaker, following a meeting, according to China's official Xinhua news agency.

The 55-year-old was confirmed as the country's 32nd prime minister in June after his predecessor, Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, quit, also after losing parliamentary backing, due to corruption claims and street protests.

Mongolian politics has been rocked by waves of volatilty in recent years amid public anger over corruption and a weak domestic economy.

The dismissal of two prime ministers within months will also cast uncertainty over policy continuity and will also erode investor sentiment for the resources-rich country. - Reuters