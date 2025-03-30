Most Arab countries to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Sunday

ISTANBUL: Muslims across most Arab countries will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, on Sunday.

According to Anadolu Ajansi (AA), religious authorities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that the new crescent of Shawwal -- the tenth month of the Islamic calendar -- was sighted on Saturday, confirming that Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Sunday.

Similar announcements were made by Yemen and Iraq’s Sunni Endowment Office.

However, Oman said it will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday, as the new crescent was not sighted.

Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, is one of the two main festivals in Islam, the other being Eid al-Adha.