Munich airport reopens slowly after drone sightings disrupt flights

MUNICH: Munich airport began a slow reopening process on Saturday morning following another drone sighting closure.

The airport announced it would gradually resume flights from 7 a.m. local time, two hours later than originally scheduled.

Both runways had been closed for the second time in less than twenty-four hours due to unconfirmed drone sightings.

Authorities reported dozens of flights were diverted or cancelled, stranding approximately six thousand five hundred passengers.

German air traffic control restricted flight operations as a precautionary measure and suspended them until further notice.

The airport’s website stated twenty-three flights were diverted, twelve flights to Munich were affected, and forty-eight departures were cancelled or postponed.

Airlines and the airport provided care for stranded passengers by distributing camp beds, blankets, drinks and snacks.

This marked the second closure in two days after similar drone sightings disrupted operations late Thursday and into early Friday.

European aviation has experienced repeated chaos from drone sightings in recent weeks, with some authorities blaming Russia.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in these aviation disruptions.

Authorities have not yet attributed Thursday’s or Friday’s drone sightings to any specific actor.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt promised to advance legislation enabling police to request military assistance in shooting down drones.

The airport advised travellers to check with their airlines as delays were expected to continue throughout the day.

A captain on a cancelled London-bound aircraft informed passengers that runways were closed due to drone sightings near take-off and landing areas.

Police helicopters were deployed to monitor the airspace around the airport during the closure period.

Munich airport’s website showed arrivals began being diverted starting at 8:35 p.m. local time on Friday evening. – Reuters