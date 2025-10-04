Munich airport runways closed again after repeated drone sightings

MUNICH: Both runways at Munich airport closed on Friday evening for the second time in less than 24 hours following new drone sightings.

Authorities confirmed the closure led to dozens of flights being diverted or cancelled and stranded approximately 6,500 passengers.

The airport delayed its scheduled 5 a.m. opening on Saturday morning due to continued drone sightings.

German air traffic control restricted flight operations at Munich Airport as a precautionary measure due to unconfirmed drone sightings.

Flight operations remained suspended until further notice according to an airport website statement.

The airport later updated that 23 flights were diverted, 12 flights to Munich and 48 departures cancelled or postponed.

Airport and airline staff provided care for affected passengers similar to the previous night’s disruption.

Camp beds, blankets, drinks and snacks were distributed to stranded travellers.

A London-bound aircraft captain informed passengers that runways closed due to drone sightings near take-off and landing areas.

Police helicopters were deployed to monitor the airspace around the airport.

The airport website showed arrivals began diverting at 8.35 p.m. local time (1835 GMT) on Friday.

Munich airport experienced similar closures late on Thursday and early Friday morning from unconfirmed drone sightings.

European aviation has faced repeated disruptions in recent weeks from drone sightings that some authorities blame on Russia.

The Kremlin has consistently denied any involvement in these aviation disruptions.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt promised earlier on Friday to expedite legislation enabling police to request military assistance to shoot down drones.

Some flights remained listed as cancelled on Saturday morning as operations gradually resumed. – Reuters