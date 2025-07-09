Musk’s AI firm deletes Grok posts after antisemitism criticism

WASHINGTON: Billionaire Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup on Wednesday removed posts made by its chatbot Grok on X after it came under fire for antisemitic content.

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts,“ said a post attributed to the AI system on Musk’s social media platform X, where the bot can be accessed.

“Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X.”

The firm said xAI was training the bot for “only truth-seeking” and thanked its users for helping the company identify the inappropriate posts.

Screenshots posted on X showed several posts made by the bot in which it praised Adolf Hitler, and claimed Jews promoted “anti-white hate.”

The chatbot, developed by Musk’s company xAI, was criticised by Jewish activist group Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for answering multiple user prompts with the questionable posts.

“What we are seeing from Grok LLM right now is irresponsible, dangerous and antisemitic, plain and simple,“ the ADL said on X.

“This supercharging of extremist rhetoric will only amplify and encourage the antisemitism that is already surging on X and many other platforms.”

Musk has not commented on the controversy, but posted Wednesday: “Never a dull moment on this platform.”

Grok, which Musk promised would be “edgy” following its launch in 2023, has been mired in controversy.

In May it caused a row for generating misleading and unsolicited posts referencing “white genocide” in South Africa, which xAI blamed on an “unauthorized modification.” – AFP