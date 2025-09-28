NATO boosts Baltic presence after Denmark drone airspace intrusions

BRUSSELS: NATO has increased its vigilance in the Baltic region following unauthorised drone incursions into Danish airspace.

Alliance spokesman Martin O’Donnell announced reinforced measures including multiple intelligence platforms and an air-defence frigate.

O’Donnell confirmed NATO leadership maintains constant communication with Danish officials about these airspace violations.

Denmark and Norway have experienced mysterious drone sightings leading to several airport closures this week.

Danish authorities have suggested potential Russian involvement in the recent drone incidents.

Multiple NATO members report Russian jets and drones testing alliance airspace across Europe in recent weeks.

Moscow firmly denies any responsibility for the drone activities over Scandinavian countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned NATO against any aggression toward his country.

Lavrov stated such actions would provoke a decisive response from Russian forces. – AFP