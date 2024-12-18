BAKU: A NATO infrastructure has been created on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border under the guise of an EU observer mission, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with VGTRK and Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“Under the guise of so-called European observers, a NATO infrastructure has been set up on the Armenian side of our border,“ Aliyev said during the interview conducted by Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.

The issue of the observation mission was agreed upon with Baku in 2022, but its subsequent extension was not, the president said, adding that after the extension, the mission was expanded by more than 200 people.

“Moreover, this mission gradually turned into a NATO mission, as representatives of Canada joined it,“ Aliyev said.

The president noted that Baku and Yerevan had not agreed on two articles of the future peace treaty yet – on refraining from international lawsuits against each other and the presence of third countries on the border.