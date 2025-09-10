Nepal army restores order after protests oust PM and spark chaos

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s army has restored control over Kathmandu following violent protests that ousted the prime minister and set parliament ablaze, marking the country’s worst unrest in two decades.

Soldiers now patrol the capital’s streets under an enforced curfew while military leaders initiate talks with protest representatives to stabilise the political vacuum.

Armoured personnel carriers move through streets littered with burnt vehicles and damaged buildings as officers use loudspeakers to call for calm amid the ongoing crisis.

Nepali Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel has begun consultations with stakeholders including representatives from the Gen Z protest movement according to spokesperson Rajaram Basnet.

Former Supreme Court chief justice Shushila Karki emphasised the critical need for dialogue between parties to determine Nepal’s path forward during this transitional period.

Demonstrations began on Monday against the government’s social media ban and corruption allegations before escalating into nationwide violence that claimed at least 19 lives.

The protests intensified after security forces cracked down on demonstrators, leading to government buildings being set ablaze and widespread destruction across the country.

Nepal’s military issued warnings against activities that could further destabilise the nation as the situation rapidly deteriorated into chaos.

Police confirmed two officers were killed on Tuesday alongside a mass jailbreak that saw more than 13,500 prisoners escape facilities nationwide.

Protesters left graffiti on parliament’s fire-blackened walls declaring the ousted government had picked the wrong fight and signed the message with their Gen Z affiliation.

Kathmandu’s airport resumed operations on Wednesday after previous disruptions according to civil aviation authorities.

Gangs attacked and burned the house of former four-time prime minister KP Sharma Oli who subsequently resigned to facilitate a political solution despite his current whereabouts remaining unknown.

Retired police officer Dev Kumar Khatiwada stated that the ousted government’s actions led to this outcome while condemning the destructive vandalism that accompanied the protests.

The International Crisis Group described the situation as a major inflection point in Nepal’s democratic experience amid international calls for restraint.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties to avoid further escalation of violence through his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Constitutional lawyer Dipendra Jha recommended that protesters, trusted leaders and the army collaborate to establish a caretaker government during this transitional period.

Crisis Group analyst Ashish Pradhan emphasised the need for swift transitional arrangements involving figures who retain credibility with Nepal’s youth population.

Nepal faces significant youth unemployment with more than 20% of people aged 15-24 without work and a GDP per capita of only $1,447 according to World Bank data.

The government had blocked social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube and X before restoring access after cutting 26 unregistered sites last Friday.

Videos contrasting ordinary Nepalis’ struggles with politicians’ children flaunting luxury goods went viral on TikTok which remained accessible throughout the restrictions. – AFP