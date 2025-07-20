Netanyahu recovers from food poisoning, to rest for three days

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering from food poisoning and will rest at home for the next three days, his office announced on Sunday.

The 75-year-old leader fell ill overnight and was diagnosed with intestinal inflammation and dehydration, requiring intravenous fluids.

Netanyahu will continue performing his duties remotely while following doctors’ orders to recuperate.

“In accordance with his doctors’ instructions, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and will manage state affairs from there,“ his office stated.

The Israeli leader has faced previous health challenges, including a pacemaker implantation in 2023 and prostate removal last December following a urinary tract infection diagnosis.

His office assured the public that his current condition is being closely monitored. - Reuters