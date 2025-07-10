Netherlands pledges 300 million euros to Ukraine for economic recovery

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands has announced a 300 million euro financial pledge to aid Ukraine’s economic recovery and repair damages caused by Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The funds, allocated for this year and the next, were confirmed during a reconstruction conference in Rome.

This contribution is part of a larger 500 million euro fund designated for non-military assistance to Ukraine in 2025 and 2026, with 200 million euros already utilised.

The Dutch government emphasised the importance of economic stability in Ukraine as it continues to face the devastating impacts of war. - Reuters