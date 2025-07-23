New Zealand to ban greyhound racing by 2026 for animal welfare

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has announced plans to end greyhound racing by July 2026, marking a significant shift toward animal welfare. The decision follows an interim report outlining strategies to rehome approximately 1,500 greyhounds still active in the sport.

Racing Minister Winston Peters confirmed the formation of a Ministerial Advisory Committee to oversee the industry’s transition. “The committee is working closely with industry stakeholders, welfare organisations, and government agencies to ensure a smooth phase-out,“ Peters said.

The Cabinet will review the committee’s recommendations before drafting legislation, which will undergo public consultation. If approved, New Zealand will join a small group of nations that have banned greyhound racing due to ethical concerns.

The move aims to address long-standing welfare issues associated with the sport while providing support for affected workers and businesses. - Bernama, Xinhua