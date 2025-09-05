North Korea’s Kim pledges support for China’s interests in Beijing summit

BEIJING: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged his country’s continued support for China’s efforts to protect its sovereignty, territory and development interests.

Kim made the commitment during a bilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.

The North Korean leader stated that no matter how the international situation changes, the feeling of friendship cannot change between North Korea and China.

Xi described China and North Korea as good neighbors, good friends and good comrades who share one destiny.

The leaders discussed strengthening strategic cooperation and protecting common interests in international and regional issues.

They also agreed to conduct more visits among high-ranking officials between the two countries and enhance strategic communication.

North Korean state media KCNA confirmed that Kim left Beijing to return to North Korea on Thursday. – Reuters