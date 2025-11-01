OIC condemns Israel’s map claiming rights over Arab territories

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the publication of an Israeli map claiming “historical territorial rights” for Israel in Palestine and large parts of Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported the OIC in a press statement on also condemned the provocative Israeli calls to annex the occupied West Bank and Israeli officials’ call for the intensification of the genocidal aggression on the Gaza Strip, slamming such calls as a flagrant violation of international law.

It affirmed its rejection of these provocative Israeli practices, which coincide with the intensification of organised terrorism practiced and inflicted by Israeli colonists and occupation forces on Palestinians in all parts of the occupied territories.

It called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards bringing an end to all Israeli violations and genocide inflicted on the Palestinian people for 15 months.

The publication of the map comes as supremacist Jewish ministers in the Israeli government talk up prospects of a full Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank and the rebuilding of colonies in Gaza - both Palestinian territories illegally occupied by Israel since 1967.

In March 2023, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed an event in Paris while standing by a map of ‘Greater Israel’ portraying Jordan as part of the Israel.