OIC condemns Israeli decision to seize land of UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the illegal decision by the Israeli authorities to seize the land housing UNRWA’s main headquarters in East Jerusalem and to transform the site into a colonial outpost.

The OIC considered this decision as an extension of Israel’s unlawful actions intended to undermine UNRWA’s existence, mandate, activities and role as a UN agency, which together constitute a clear violation of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

The organisation emphasised that all unlawful actions, including discussions of invalid bills aimed at delegitimising the agency, the systematic targeting of its facilities, and the killing and injuring of hundreds of its staff and displaced individuals in its schools, constitute violations of international law and crimes that require investigation and accountability.

The OIC reiterated the significance of UNRWA as a stabilising force in the region and underscored its crucial role in delivering essential services and humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees, especially in Gaza.

OIC urged the international community to uphold its responsibilities in compelling the Israeli occupation to respect the mandate granted to UNRWA by the UN General Assembly, ensure protection for its facilities and staff and halt all illegal actions and assaults against the agency.

- Bernama, WAFA