Only 1 doctor remains at north Gaza hospital amid Israeli assault

GAZA CITY: Only one doctor remains at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after the facility’s medical staff were either arrested or evacuated by the Israeli army, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

“There is only one pediatrician left in the hospital out of all the specialties,” Anadolu Agency reported the ministry added in a statement.

The ministry appealed to international organisations to quickly dispatch medical teams, including surgeons, to the hospital to help treat patients and injured people.

On Friday, Gaza’s government media office and the World Health Organisation announced losing contact with the medical staff inside the hospital after an Israeli raid.

According to witnesses, the Israeli army withdrew from the medical facility on Saturday after detaining hundreds of people, including medical staff and patients.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly onslaught in northern Gaza since Oct 5 to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping amid a suffocating siege on the area. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in northern Gaza since the offensive began, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense Service.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip which had killed nearly 43,000 people mostly women and children, and over 100,800 others injured since Oct 7 last year, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.