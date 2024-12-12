OpenAI ChatGPT experiences global disruption, now recovered

PETALING JAYA: OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT is facing a worldwide outage, causing access disruption to its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, including API and Sora by OpenAI.

This outage has affected users globally.

According to the Microsoft backed company’s post on X earlier this morning, OpenAI said the issue has been identified and is working to “roll out a fix”.

The Economic Times, on the other hand, reported that the outage has caused numerous businesses dependent on OpenAI’s API to go through significant challenges in their operations.

Currently, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, API and Sora are said to have recovered from the outage, according to another update on the company’s X account.