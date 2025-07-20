Orban’s illiberal model in Hungary draws Trump comparisons

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has positioned himself as a pioneer of far-right governance, earning comparisons to former US President Donald Trump. With a self-proclaimed “illiberal state” model, Orban’s policies have reshaped Hungary’s political landscape, drawing both admiration and criticism.

At a recent US Independence Day celebration in Budapest, American charge d’affaires Robert Palladino noted the shift in diplomatic tone, stating, “No more public scoldings. No more moralising from podiums.” Orban, who calls Trump “a great friend,“ hopes for a US presidential visit to solidify their ideological alliance.

Over his 15-year rule, Orban has been accused of suppressing judicial independence, academia, media, and civil society while restricting minority rights. Former US President Joe Biden once accused him of “looking for dictatorship.”

Zsolt Enyedi, a democracy researcher at Central European University, described Hungary as “an open-air museum” where illiberal ideas have been institutionalised. Both Orban and Trump have targeted minorities, including the LGBTQ community, leveraging public divisions for political gain.

US author Rod Dreher, a Budapest resident, defends Orban’s policies, arguing that the “Hungarian model” counters left-wing ideologies. He praised Trump’s hardline stance, stating, “When institutions that should be neutral are so far to the left, it takes a strongman like Trump just to try to bring them back to the centre.”

Trump’s tactics—such as threatening university funding and sidelining critical media—mirror Orban’s strategies. Enyedi noted, “Both make it clear that they are acting out of revenge.”

Despite similarities, dissenting voices remain stronger in the US than in Hungary. While Orban awaits a White House invitation, Palladino hinted at a potential Trump visit to Budapest, calling it “a reflection of real alignment between two sovereign nations that believe in tradition, strength, and identity.” - AFP