Pakistani Taliban attack kills 12 soldiers in northwest ambush

PESHAWAR: At least twelve soldiers lost their lives during an ambush by the Pakistani Taliban in northwest Pakistan on Saturday.

Local government and security officials confirmed the attack occurred in South Waziristan district at approximately 4:00 am.

A military convoy was passing through a town when armed militants opened fire from both sides using heavy weapons.

Twelve security personnel were killed and four others sustained injuries during the assault.

A security officer stationed in the area verified the death toll and reported that attackers seized the convoy’s weapons.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media message.

This group remains separate from but closely linked to the Afghan Taliban governing neighbouring Afghanistan.

The ambush represents one of the deadliest attacks in months within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The TTP previously controlled significant territory in the region until being pushed back by military operations starting in 2014.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of failing to expel militants using its territory to launch cross-border attacks.

Kabul authorities consistently deny these allegations regarding militant safe havens.

Residents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts report increasing appearances of TTP graffiti on buildings.

Many fear a return to the TTP’s reign during the peak of the US-led War on Terror.

A senior local official recently confirmed that both TTP fighter numbers and attack frequency have increased.

Nearly 460 people have died since January 1 in attacks by armed groups fighting the state.

Most casualties involve security forces members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Last year became Pakistan’s deadliest in nearly a decade with over 1,600 fatalities.

Approximately half of those killed were soldiers and police officers according to security studies. – AFP