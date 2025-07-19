Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly denounces mass killings at aid centres in Gaza

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday strongly denounced what it described as “mass killings” carried out by Israeli forces at humanitarian aid distribution centres across the Gaza Strip - the latest of which killed and wounded dozens in northern Rafah.

Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported that the ministry called the attack a “heinous crime” and part of a broader pattern of deliberate killing targeting over two million civilians in Gaza through bombardment, starvation, dehydration, and lack of medical care - all aimed, it said, at forcibly displacing the population.

The ministry said it continues to engage diplomatically with states and international bodies to put an end to these crimes, stressing that the failure of the international community to act constitutes complicity.

It urged a moral and legal awakening to enforce an immediate halt to what it described as genocide, forced displacement, and annexation. - BERNAMA-WAFA