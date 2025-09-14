Paramilitary drones strike key Sudanese army positions and civilian infrastructure

KHARTOUM: Paramilitary drones conducted multiple attacks against key army positions and civilian infrastructure in southern Sudan on Sunday.

An army official confirmed the strikes targeted the Sudanese army’s 18th Division headquarters and fuel depots near the Nile’s western bank.

The attacks extended to the Kenana airbase and airport southeast of Kosti, along with strikes on the Um Dabakir power station east of the city.

Eyewitnesses in Kosti reported extremely loud explosions during the assault, though no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The army separately reported intercepting paramilitary drones targeting facilities in El-Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state, with no casualties reported.

These attacks follow a recent wave of RSF drone strikes against key infrastructure around Khartoum last week.

The Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group has increasingly used drone warfare since the army recaptured the capital in March.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions since fighting began in April 2023.

Sudan’s army-aligned government recently rejected a new peace proposal from four foreign powers calling for a humanitarian truce and transition toward civilian rule.

The country remains effectively split, with the army controlling northern, eastern and central regions while the RSF dominates southern areas and most of Darfur. – AFP