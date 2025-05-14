Peruvian prime minister resigns ahead of censure vote in Congress

LIMA: Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen resigned on Tuesday, a day before he was set to face a censure vote in Congress related to rising crime and the recent killing of a group of miners.

Adrianzen’s exit is the latest test for Peru’s massively unpopular President Dina Boluarte, who must now replace her entire cabinet. She can name previous ministers to the same roles, but only under a new prime minister.

Boluarte’s approval ratings have dropped to historic lows, with a poll released this week showing support at just 2%.

Adrianzen’s announcement at an event alongside Boluarte on Tuesday evening capped a day of shake-ups for the government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Boluarte replaced her economy and interior ministers.

Her administration has been under pressure to combat rising crime. The kidnapping and killing of 13 miners by illegal miners earlier this month stoked calls for Adrianzen’s resignation.

The political changes come less than a year before Peruvians go to the polls to elect a president and members of Congress.

Presidential reelection in the Andean country is prohibited by the constitution.