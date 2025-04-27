MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr has expressed deep sorrow over the deadly incident at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, Canada, where a vehicle drove into a crowd, killing nine people and injuring several others.

“I am completely shattered to hear about the terrible incident during a Lapu Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, BC, Canada,” Marcos said in a statement, the Philippines news agency (PNA) reported.

“On behalf of the Philippine government and the Filipino people, Liza and I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the strong and thriving Filipino community in Canada,” he added.

The President assured that the Philippine government, through its consulate in Vancouver, is coordinating with Canadian authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and provide support to the victims and their families.

“We are one with the families of the victims and the Filipino community in Vancouver during this difficult time,” he said.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said the incident occurred around 8.14 pm on April 26 when a man drove into a large crowd near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street.

The 30-year-old male driver is currently in police custody.

The investigation is being led by the VPD’s Major Crime Section, which has confirmed that the incident is not being treated as an act of terrorism.