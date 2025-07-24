Philippines closes schools, cancels flights as Typhoon Co-May approaches

MANILA: The Philippines has suspended classes and scrapped dozens of flights as Typhoon Co-May approaches the northern island of Luzon, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. The typhoon, upgraded from a tropical storm, is expected to make landfall by Friday morning with sustained winds of 120 kilometres per hour.

At least 12 people have died and eight remain missing due to monsoon rains since July 18, according to the national disaster agency. Flooding in Manila has forced tens of thousands to evacuate, with some areas submerged in waist-deep water. Rescue operations continue as thousands remain unable to return home.

“We cannot send them home yet because it is still raining and some typhoons are still expected to affect the country,“ said Ria Mei Pangilinan, a rescue coordinator in Manila. “There might be more evacuees if the rain does not stop.”

Around 70 domestic and international flights have been cancelled, while Tropical Storm Francisco, located 735 kilometres off the east coast, moves toward northern Taiwan. Authorities confirm the two storms are not on a collision path. - AFP