Poland seizes over a million files in child sex abuse crackdown

WARSAW: Polish prosecutors and police said Thursday that they had seized more than a million photo and video files during more than a hundred raids in a country-wide crackdown against sex abuse of minors.

Police swooped on 112 locations in the raids carried out last month, identifying 75 suspects who allegedly possessed, produced or disseminated child pornography.

All suspects have been charged, with 31 placed in pre-trial detention.

On more than 7,500 devices seized in the raids, including smartphones, laptops and USB sticks, police found over 1.1 million files with child sex abuse content.

Among the material were photographs of children downloaded from social media platforms that had been posted by their parents and relatives.

The suspects, 65 men and 10 women aged 16 to 78, face up to 15 years in prison.

At this stage, “it would be difficult to say that these people acted as part of a network”, prosecutor’s office spokesman Przemyslaw Nowak told AFP.