Polish president says government trying to force him to sign wind farm laws

WARSAW: Polish President Andrzej Duda, whose term ends in August, said on Wednesday the government was trying to force him to sign a bill to make it easier to build wind farms by including a last-minute amendment in legislation to freeze power prices.

Boosting renewable power production has been an election pledge of the current liberal government, after the previous conservative administration, allied with Duda, blocked the development of onshore wind for most of its eight years in power.

“Unfortunately, the prime minister and his colleagues, by throwing in such an amendment that is supposed to protect Poles against increases in energy prices, are simply trying to force me to sign this bill, putting me up against the wall,“ Duda, who has described himself as not being an enthusiast of wind farms, told a press briefing on Wednesday.

“But he must remember I’m finishing my job soon.”

The Polish parliament is proceeding with draft legislation easing rules on building onshore wind farms, a key step to boosting renewable energy output and lowering electricity prices, according to the government.

The law needs to be approved by the Senate, and signed by the president. President-elect Karol Nawrocki has also been sceptical of easing onshore wind farm regulations.