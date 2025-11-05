Pope Leo XIV warns of spectre of global war in first Sunday address

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV condemned the spectre of a “third world war” in his first Sunday address, addressing international crises just days after becoming the Catholic Church’s new leader.

From the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, the Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost, 69, greeted tens of thousands of people gathered below him in St Peter’s Square, cheering, applauding wildly and enthusiastically waving flags.

“Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!” grinned the first pontiff from the United States, in just his second official public appearance since being elected pope Thursday in a secret conclave of cardinals.

But despite the festive atmosphere, the 267th pontiff addressed turbulent current events head-on. Following a short prayer to the Virgin Mary, he cited the recent 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, a conflict which killed 60 million people.

“In today’s dramatic scenario of a third world war... as repeatedly stated by Pope Francis, I also address the powerful of the world, repeating the ever-timely appeal: No more war!” Leo urged from the balcony.

As had his predecessor Francis, he appealed for a “genuine, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine and said he was “deeply saddened” by events in the Gaza Strip, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

“Humanitarian aid must be provided to the exhausted civilian population and all the hostages must be freed,“ he said.

‘Credible models’

The novelty of a US-born pope -- who spent much of his life as a missionary in Peru and holds Peruvian citizenship -- drew people from all over the world on Sunday, anxious to catch a glimpse of the modest, soft-spoken pontiff for themselves.

Some bore national or religious flags and Catholic symbols, while groups of young people strummed guitars or sang songs as they awaited Leo’s appearance at the balcony.

Spanish student Gloria Rojas Quintana, 26, told AFP she was relieved that Leo appeared to be made in the mold of Francis.

“He continued in the line of his predecessor, he spoke out on the international conflicts that concern us so much,“ said Quintana.

She also welcomed Leo’s mention of young people, in which he said youth needed to “look up to credible models of generous dedication to God and to their brothers and sisters.”

Leo - the first Augustinian pope -- saluted those in the Church following a calling, especially “those in the priesthood and consecrated life,“ telling them the Church had a “great need” for them.

As pope, Leo will have to tackle healing rifts within the Church, renewing faith among the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics and addressing a host of modern-day challenges weighing on the more than 2,000-year-old institution.

Many in the crowd expressed hopes that Leo can be a unifying figure within the fractured Church -- and world beyond.

Alejandrina Espinosa, 59, from the Quechua population of Peru, told AFP she wept when she learned the new pope had spent more than 20 years in missions in Peru.

“He stole our hearts, because he awakened Christianity. The pope turned his work towards the forgotten, desolate peoples,“ Espinosa told AFP.

“I hope that this pope can unite all religions to save the world, because humanity is living a humanitarian crisis. We are killing each other.”

Ahead of his appearance Sunday, Leo descended into the Vatican Grottoes, deep beneath the basilica, to celebrate mass near the tomb of St Peter, the Vatican said.

In a homily there, he said people need “to know how to listen so as not to judge, not to close doors thinking that we have all the truth and nobody else can tell us anything,“ according to the Vatican.

Tribute to Francis

In the first clues as to the direction of his pontificate, Leo said Saturday he would be driven by the legacy of Francis -- who died on April 21 aged 88 -- “with his example of complete dedication to service and to sober simplicity of life”.

Saturday evening, Leo prayed before Francis’s simple marble tomb inside Rome’s Santa Maria Maggiore basilica.

Like Francis, Leo shares a commitment to the poor and disadvantaged, and a focus on Catholics in far-flung areas away from Rome.

The new pope’s personal style is seen to be less direct than the sometimes impulsive Francis, a progressive who often ruffled feathers within the Roman Curia, or government of the Holy See, during his 12-year papacy.

“We are at the beginning of his pontificate, but already the first steps give us great courage and comfort. Even the reaction of the people, so beautiful and enthusiastic, says a lot,“ Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, told the Corriere della Sera daily on Sunday.

Full steam ahead

Looking ahead, the pope has a packed calendar of meetings and audiences, starting on Monday when he will be officially presented to the international media who came to Rome to cover his election.

He plans to meet diplomats to the Vatican on Friday and then on Sunday May 18 will preside over the inaugural mass at St Peter’s to mark the beginning of his pontificate.

Francis named Leo a cardinal in 2023 after choosing him to lead the powerful Dicastery of Bishops, which advises the pontiff on bishop appointments.