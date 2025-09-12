Prince Harry makes surprise Ukraine visit to support wounded soldiers

KYIV: Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Friday to support soldiers wounded in the ongoing war with Russia.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in Kyiv via overnight train early Friday morning according to Ukrainian Railways.

Ukrainian Railways posted a video showing Harry being greeted on the platform in the capital city.

“Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrived in Kyiv by train to see first-hand the destruction caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion,“ the railway company stated on social media.

Harry’s visit coincides with British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper’s trip to Kyiv, her first overseas visit since assuming the role last week.

The prince traveled to Ukraine alongside a team from his Invictus Games Foundation, which supports wounded military personnel.

“We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process,“ Harry told The Guardian newspaper.

The British paper reported he was scheduled to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and approximately 200 Ukrainian veterans.

Harry, who turns 41 on Monday, recently met his father King Charles III for the first time in nearly two years during a visit to Britain earlier this week.

The prince has become increasingly estranged from the royal family since stepping down from royal duties and moving to California with his wife Meghan in 2020. – AFP