Putin proposes one-year extension to US-Russia nuclear treaty

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday offered to voluntarily maintain the limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons set in the 2010 New START accord after it expires in February if the U.S. agreed to do the same. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Putin’s proposal sounded “pretty good,“ but she added that U.S. President Donald Trump would address the offer himself. The agreement is the last U.S.-Russia strategic nuclear arms control accord. It allowed for only one five-year extension, which Putin and former U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to implement in 2021. The offer, which comes as Ukraine tries to convince Trump to impose harsher sanctions on Russia, was made public by Putin at a meeting of his Security Council.

“Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the central numerical limits under the New START Treaty for one year after February 5, 2026,“ he said.

“Subsequently, based on an analysis of the situation, we will make a decision on whether to maintain these voluntary, self-imposed restrictions.” Trump in July said he would like to maintain the limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons set in the 2010 New START pact after it expires on February 5. Russia and the United States have by far the biggest nuclear arsenals in the world, and many experts fear that ending the limits could fuel an arms race as both sides boost strategic weapons deployments. The treaty caps the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads at 1,550 and the number of delivery vehicles - missiles, submarines and bombers - at 700 on each side.

PUTIN UNDER PRESSURE TO END UKRAINE WAR

Putin said his proposal was in the interests of global non-proliferation and could help spur dialogue with Washington about arms control.

“This measure will only be viable if the United States acts in a similar manner, and does not take steps that undermine or violate the existing balance of deterrence capabilities,“ Putin said. He has been under pressure from Trump to agree to end the war in Ukraine, something Moscow says is part of a slew of security issues that have raised East-West tensions to their most dangerous level since the Cold War.

The proposal appears to be a unilateral change of policy by Moscow, which has until now insisted it would only engage with Washington on such matters if overall ties - hampered by stark differences over the war in Ukraine - improved.

TALKS ON OVERHAULING TREATY YET TO START

Differences over Ukraine mean the two superpowers have not started talks on renewing or overhauling the treaty, though Trump has spoken of his desire to do a new nuclear arms control deal, albeit with China as well.

Beijing has rejected the idea that it should be included.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association advocacy group, said Putin’s offer was “a positive and welcome move”.

Urging Washington to reciprocate, Kimball said Trump and Putin could “help reduce the most immediate existential security threat facing the world”.

Putin said Russia would be monitoring U.S. nuclear arms and defence activity, paying particular attention to plans to beef up missile defences and proposals to deploy missile interceptors in space.

“The practical implementation of such destabilising actions could nullify our efforts to maintain the status quo in the field of START,“ said Putin. “We will respond accordingly.”

Konstantin Kosachyov, a senior Russian senator, said Putin was sending a message to the U.S. that he was ready to enter talks on a new arms control treaty.

“I hope that this signal will be heard and correctly interpreted,“ Kosachyov said on Telegram. - Reuters