Putin seeks stronger ties with China and Mongolia in Beijing talks

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared his country’s sincere commitment to strengthening ties with both China and Mongolia during a trilateral summit.

Putin emphasised Russia’s dedication to building comprehensive and equal partnerships that benefit all nations involved.

He stated that Moscow genuinely seeks multifaceted development of relations with its Asian neighbours.

The Russian leader made these remarks during a meeting with Chinese and Mongolian counterparts in the Chinese capital.

His comments were documented in a video published on the Kremlin’s official Telegram messaging platform.

The trilateral discussion focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors between the three nations.

This meeting occurs amid Russia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen alliances beyond Western nations.

Economic and strategic partnerships in Asia have become increasingly important for Moscow recently.

The summit demonstrates continuing diplomatic engagement between Russia and its Eastern partners. – Reuters