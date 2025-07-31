Putin signs law fining searches for extremist content in Russia

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law imposing fines on internet users who search for content labelled as “extremist” by authorities.

The legislation, criticised as a crackdown on free expression, penalises individuals up to 5,000 rubles ($64) for accessing banned materials.

The law targets searches for web pages, books, music, or artwork deemed extremist.

Over 5,000 entries are on the official blacklist, including pro-Ukraine songs, Pussy Riot’s blog posts, and anti-Putin websites.

The State Duma passed the bill earlier this month despite opposition from some parliamentary groups.

Russian opposition figure Boris Nadezhdin compared the law to George Orwell’s dystopian novel *1984*, calling it a punishment for “thought crimes.”

The legislation also bans VPN advertisements and fines SIM card transfers, methods Russians use to bypass state censorship.

Since its 2022 Ukraine offensive, Russia has intensified online restrictions, blocking platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Many citizens still access banned sites via VPNs, defying government controls. – AFP