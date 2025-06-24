Qatar PM persuaded Iran to accept ceasefire: source with knowledge of talks

DUBAI: Qatar’s prime minister persuaded Iran to agree to a US-proposed ceasefire with Israel after Tehran fired missiles at an American base near Doha, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke to the Iranians after a conversation with US Vice President JD Vance, the source said.

“Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani... persuaded Iran to agree to the proposal in a call with the Iranians,“ the source told AFP.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel said it had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran that had been announced by US President Donald Trump following a 12-day war.

The announcement followed Iran’s attack on the Al Udeid base in Qatar, the biggest US military facility in the Middle East, in response to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

At a press conference, the Qatari prime minister called the Iranian attack “unacceptable” but said Qatar’s response would be “diplomatic and legal”.

“The attack on the State of Qatar is an unacceptable act, especially that the State of Qatar has been making great diplomatic efforts in order to have the situation de-escalated,“ he said.

The prime minister also urged Washington and Tehran to resume talks on Iran’s nuclear programme that were put on hold when Israel began its air strikes on Iran.