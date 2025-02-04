JAKARTA: Refugees from the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Flores regency, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, discovered 393 bullets and 16 active grenades, believed to be relics from World War II (WWII), while digging a septic tank on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

Authorities swiftly responded to the discovery, confirming that the grenades remain active.

Iptu Anwar Sanusi, head of Public Relations of the East Flores Police, on Wednesday said that the grenades were temporarily stored in a safe location, away from residential areas. The explosive materials remain under tight security as authorities await the arrival of a bomb disposal team from the provincial police in Kupang.

Meanwhile, the bomb disposal team from Sikka regency arrived at the temporary refugee housing site at 1.00 pm local time on Tuesday to assess the situation.

The discovered items include 16 hand grenades made in Japan, each equipped with fuses and pull ropes, as well as 393 rounds of 6.5 MM calibre ammunition, which were used for the Arisaka Type 38 rifle during the war.