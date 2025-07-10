Rubio meets Lavrov in Malaysia as Russia strikes Kyiv again

KUALA LUMPUR: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Malaysia on Thursday, as Moscow launched another wave of strikes on Kyiv.

The talks take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting, marking Rubio’s first visit to Asia in his current role.

The latest Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital killed at least two people, with AFP journalists reporting loud explosions and air defence activity overnight. Dozens sought shelter in metro stations, highlighting the ongoing conflict’s toll on civilians.

Rubio’s meeting with Lavrov follows their last encounter in Saudi Arabia in February, amid shifting US-Russia relations. Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump intensified trade tensions, threatening tariffs exceeding 20% on over 20 countries, including several ASEAN members.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cautioned against using tariffs as geopolitical tools, as regional leaders gathered in Kuala Lumpur. Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Asia, though Trump’s trade policies complicate diplomatic efforts.

After Malaysia, Lavrov will visit North Korea, reinforcing military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. The trip underscores Russia’s growing alliances amid its war in Ukraine, where North Korea has provided troops and weapons. - AFP