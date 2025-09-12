  1. World

Rubio vows US response following conviction of Brazil's Bolsonaro

U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrive at Joe’s Seafood restaurant near the White House for dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan ErnstU.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrive at Joe’s Seafood restaurant near the White House for dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said the United States would “respond accordingly to this witch hunt” after former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was convicted of plotting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election.

“The political persecutions by sanctioned human rights abuser Alexandre de Moraes continue, as he and others on Brazil’s supreme court have unjustly ruled to imprison former President Jair Bolsonaro,“ Rubio wrote on X.

“The United States will respond accordingly to this witch hunt,“ he said - REUTERS