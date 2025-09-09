Russia uses Iskander missile in first Kyiv government building attack

KYIV: Russia employed a missile to strike a Ukrainian government building in Kyiv during the weekend, marking the first such attack in the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian presidential administration head Andriy Yermak confirmed the missile attack occurred on Sunday after discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Yermak stated on social media platform X that the enemy used an Iskander missile to target the Government of Ukraine building for the first time in the more than three-year war.

Russia launched its largest combined drone and missile assault since the conflict began in February 2022 during Sunday’s offensive.

European Union ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova observed a substantial gaping hole and missile debris during her inspection of the damaged structure.

She noted that the entire building avoided complete destruction only because the missile failed to detonate fully.

Ukrainian State Emergency Service head Andriy Danyk reported approximately 800 to 900 square metres of damage from the attack on Monday.

Danyk explained to journalists that the impact caused a rapidly spreading fire throughout the affected areas.

Kyiv has requested additional economic sanctions against Moscow following Sunday’s record attack that resulted in multiple casualties.

Yermak confirmed discussing enhanced sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for potential ceasefire scenarios during his conversation with Secretary Rubio. – AFP