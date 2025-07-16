Russian drones and missiles strike Ukrainian cities, officials confirm

RUSSIAN drones and missiles attacked widely separated areas of Ukraine, officials said early on Wednesday, with at least two people reported killed.

National emergency services reported two deaths in drone strikes east of the northeastern city of Kharkiv near the town of Kupiansk, an area which has been under Russian attack for several months.

In Kharkiv itself, also a frequent target of Russian attacks, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said at least 17 explosions were recorded in a 20-minute drone attack in which three people were injured.

The head of the military administration in the southeastern town of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksander Vilkul, said Russian forces had deployed missiles and drones in an extended attack that knocked out power and water supplies. The regional governor said there had been an unspecified number of injuries.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defence units had gone into action for a time in the capital, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Russian forces have stepped up air attacks on Ukrainian cities, with record numbers of drones being fired last week. Ukraine’s military has also attacked Russian targets, often linked to the energy system.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes during the war that Russia launched against Ukraine more than three years ago. But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian. - Reuters