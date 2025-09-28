Russian FM warns of decisive response to any aggression against Russia

UNITED NATIONS: Russia’s foreign minister has issued a stern warning about potential consequences for any acts of aggression against his country.

Sergei Lavrov delivered his statement during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.

He responded directly to recent comments from US President Donald Trump regarding NATO airspace violations.

“Russia is being accused of almost planning to attack the North Atlantic alliance and the European Union countries,“ Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the UN General Assembly.

Lavrov firmly denied any hostile intentions towards NATO or European Union member states.

“Russia has never had and does not have any such intentions,“ he stated unequivocally.

The foreign minister then issued a clear warning about Russia’s potential reaction to external threats.

“However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response,“ he said.

Lavrov’s comments followed President Trump’s endorsement of shooting down Russian aircraft that enter NATO airspace.

Several NATO countries have reported increased Russian military aircraft activity near their borders in recent weeks.

Trump confirmed his position when questioned about appropriate responses to airspace violations on Tuesday.

Asked on Tuesday whether he thought NATO states should shoot down any Russian planes that violate its airspace, Trump said: “Yes, I do.”

This represents a significant shift from Trump’s previously warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US president had recently invited Putin for talks in Alaska, ending the Russian leader’s international isolation.

Trump has since expressed frustration with Putin’s actions in Ukraine while calling for Ukrainian territorial recovery.

Despite the tensions, Lavrov offered measured praise for the current US administration’s approach.

“In the approaches of the current US administration, we see a desire not only to contribute to ways to realistically resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but also a desire to develop pragmatic cooperation without adopting an ideological stance,“ Lavrov said.

The diplomatic exchange highlights ongoing tensions between nuclear powers amid the continuing conflict in Ukraine. – AFP